A Letter to Myself Podcast: The budding musician who made an academic deal with her parents to pursue her passion

On the importance of taking breaks:

Renny:

One of my teachers in music school, who sadly passed away, gave us some really good advice. At the end of every school term, he would be like, "Okay, go take a break. Don't play music until you start hearing music in your head. Stop playing music. Go do other things. Go play sports, go on vacation, go do nothing, go do everything that you love. And then the moment you start to hum a tune or the moment you start hearing things, then come back to it."

(This interview was first broadcast on 23 January 2025.)

