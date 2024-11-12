Money Talks Podcast: How to avoid turning your dream home renovation into a financial nightmare

Carpentry was one as well ... So I think those are, those will be the kind of built or renovation surprise cost that might come in. Or just adding a new feature.

Andrea:

For me, that was doorknobs. (I wanted) those small aesthetic features.

Daniel:

But it does complete the look of the house (and) sometimes you overlook them. And I guess outside of the renovation, and of course, we don't hope it happens, but it does happen - delays. So if there's a delay, then hopefully you already have your existing dwelling (and) you're not renting.

But if you are renting, or you have already maybe sold your house, and you were expecting the renovation to finish next month, and you're going to move in next month, and then there's a one month delay, then what happens right? And then you scramble.

And one of my favorite words again - buffer. I think you need to buffer for (delays). Don't cut it too close, because it causes a lot of unnecessary stress.