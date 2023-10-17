Money Talks Podcast: Breaking down the cost of getting a divorce
It's time to split - but what should a couple bear in mind when navigating the financial costs of getting a divorce?
While getting a divorce is not something many people plan for when they walk down the aisle, navigating the financial costs when it’s time to split can be difficult. What financial decisions should a couple agree on when they’ve reached the end of their marriage journey? Ivan Cheong, a family law specialist and equity partner with Withers Worldwide, gives his advice on this episode.
If you're able to sit down ... reach an agreement in terms of the financials and what (you) both feel is going to be fair for (each party), it's going to save both a lot of time, a lot of money.
Jump to these key moments:
- 03:27 Where and how do you start the negotiations?
- 06:02 Financials, maintenance and the children - what goes into the agreement?
- 10:01 What will constitute the bulk of your divorce fees?
- 15:29 Common financial disputes in a divorce settlement
- 19:43 Post nuptial agreement - the best way to reduce the financial costs of a divorce?
Source: CNA/ta
Also worth reading
Content is loading...