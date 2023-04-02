Money Talks: Is a wedding planner a luxury you don’t need for your big day?
Weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime event that can be a source of great joy and stress. On the limited series “Am I Adulting Right”, CNA’s Elizabeth Neo speaks to Hellen Lie, creative director at Rosette Designs & Co, on how to navigate tricky money discussions for a happily ever after.
SINGAPORE: From grooms shouting at vendors, to couples breaking up just one week before their big day, wedding planner Hellen Lie has seen how the stress of planning this once-in-a-lifetime event can get to people.
“Sometimes (wedding couples) expect their friends to help them but the friends also get worked up”, Lie told CNA's Elizabeth Neo in an episode of the Money Talks podcast.
Her advice to couples? "Don’t scrimp on the wedding coordinator to run the actual day."
A wedding planner, on the other hand, is not always necessary.
Having a wedding planner is a luxury, not a necessity.
“Only maybe 10 per cent of couples have a wedding planner. If you’re very busy and don’t mind spending … you will definitely have a different outcome and guest experience”, says Lie.
She also talks about managing costs and expectations. Here are some highlights from the conversation:
ON PLANNING HER OWN WEDDING IN 2010
Lie: "I held my wedding over two days … There was an outdoor solemnisation and lunch buffet at Fort Canning Park for 100 people, and a ballroom dinner at Conrad Hotel for 220 people.""We spent about S$80,000 (US$60,200) for both events."
If we had to do it all over again in the current economy, we would be spending 40 per cent more.
SMALL WEDDINGS HAVE BECOME MORE ACCEPTABLE POST-PANDEMIC
Lie: "COVID-19 has changed perspectives on weddings. In the past, most weddings happened in hotels … and were mainly (to) invite the relatives. Now, couples have become more mindful of the number of guests they want to invite."
"It’s no longer taboo to have a wedding of 20 (people)."
WATCH THAT VENUE COST
Lie: "40 per cent of your wedding budget will be (spent) on the venue. A hotel wedding is (minimally) S$50,000. Some couples spend more than S$100,000 to S$250,000 for a hotel wedding."
Lie: "If you have the expectation that your guests will help cover the (cost in their red packets), that will jeopardise your friendship. It’s best not to have any expectations."The hotel wedding rate is S$120 to S$360 per person, she says.
I’m for following the ang pow (red packet) rates, but if it’s not within your means, just give what you want.
SHOULD YOU TAKE A LOAN TO FINANCE YOUR WEDDING?
Lie: "You don’t want to start your marriage with debt. Spend within your means and have a conversation on how much you’re willing to fork out. You must also think about housing and your (future) children."
For the full conversation, listen to this episode on how much to spend on your wedding.