Money Talks: Is a wedding planner a luxury you don’t need for your big day?

SINGAPORE: From grooms shouting at vendors, to couples breaking up just one week before their big day, wedding planner Hellen Lie has seen how the stress of planning this once-in-a-lifetime event can get to people.

“Sometimes (wedding couples) expect their friends to help them but the friends also get worked up”, Lie told CNA's Elizabeth Neo in an episode of the Money Talks podcast.

Her advice to couples? "Don’t scrimp on the wedding coordinator to run the actual day."

A wedding planner, on the other hand, is not always necessary.