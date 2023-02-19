Money Talks: Why the ABCs of financial literacy for children is critical

SINGAPORE: Growing up, Ruperto Ancajas had to account for every cent he spent. His mother - an accountant and a single parent - was fastidious about where money went. So Ancajas and his sister had to fill in Excel sheets on every purchase made.



Looking back, the portfolio specialist from Foord Asset Management said that while it instilled discipline in him, it also showed him that his mother’s approach may have been far too strict. And that has changed the way he is teaching his own children about money.



For one, he allows seven-year-old Oliver who just entered Primary 1 this year, a lot more freedom in deciding. And then he sits back as the child learns how those decisions have an impact in real life. For instance, Oliver asked for a Minecraft wallet to store his pocket money.



The only problem? The wallet came with many pockets and Velcro straps and was difficult to use.

“You can just imagine… he’s at the front and holding up the line, he fumbles and his coins drop all over the floor,” laughed Ancajas.



Now, Oliver uses a simple pouch.

"All we can do is encourage them, show them the right path, make sure they know what they’re doing by asking questions. And hopefully when they reach their teenage years, and their 20s and 30s, the core is more or less solid and they can make their own decisions."