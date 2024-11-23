A Letter to Myself Podcast: A mother’s battle to overcome drug addiction fuelled by the fear of losing her children
While serving time, Syamlia overheard someone saying they sold drugs to primary school kids. Shocked and worried, she thought about her three young children – and decided she needed to get clean.
Ordinarily, it can be tough to handle life when you are a parent with small children. Add a secret drug addiction problem to the mix and things become considerably more challenging.
Syamlia’s struggle with drugs began when she was just 22, when she first encountered methamphetamine - otherwise known as “ice”. It was meant to give her energy so she could juggle work and care for her young children at the time.
But her dependency soon escalated into a relentless cycle of trying to quit, with a huge dose of self-loathing, doubt and disappointment.
When you take ice, you are so glued to it that you will be (spending) hours in your room. And when (my) children come knocking (because they were hungry or needed me), it disturbed my momentum of taking drugs.
Isolation, emotional instability and irritability took over, and she could barely hear her children’s cries.
“I (was) losing myself to the drugs,” she said. “That’s when I told myself: I’ve got to stop, but how?”
It wasn’t until she was arrested at a roadblock and sentenced to a year in prison that her decade-long addiction finally caught up with her.
“I was in denial,” she said. “But the moment the officer handed me my uniform, it struck me - I was going to be in (prison) for a year.”
The Central Narcotics Bureau’s annual report earlier this year showed more female drug abusers being arrested in 2023, with the number rising 11 per cent from 408 to 454. They now make up 15 per cent of all arrested drug abusers.
THE TURNING POINT
Today, Syamlia has been clean for five years. She leads outreach sessions for the Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association (SANA), offering support and encouragement to others on their journey of recovery.
When asked about the pivotal moment in prison that catalysed her to change, she describes a conversation overheard between some prisoners.
“They said something about selling the drugs to a primary school student,” she recalled.
Yes, we did drugs, but we are adults. If you dare to sell drugs to children, what (will) happen to our children in (the) future?
Determined to protect her children and other young lives, she decided to join SANA’s peer leader programme upon her release and now, dedicates her life to helping others turn their life around.
Listen to Syamlia’s story on A Letter to Myself. This podcast is a special selection of CNA938’s A Letter to Myself – a show helmed by presenter Joel Chua. In this weekly podcast, Joel speaks to people from all walks of life who have extraordinary life lessons to share.
If you know someone who has a good story to share that can inspire listeners, please write to cnapodcasts [at] mediacorp.com.sg
Follow A Letter to Myself on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.