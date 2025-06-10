Money Talks Podcast: Navigating the financial costs of cancer

Dr Chia:

And there is welfare assistance (and) financial assistance available from the government, all the way to the Singapore Cancer Society. Be assured that there are people and organisations trying to help everyone defray that (cost).

Andrea:

Just out of curiosity, what's the most common expense that is unexpected? ... Is there anything else that, perhaps, may not have crossed our minds?

Dr Chia:

I think we have to remember the day-to-day expenses. For example, milk feeds. So when you are getting a bit weaker, and you can't really consume very much. You need specialised milk feeds. Temporary or permanently, you might require a nasal gastric tube, the tube that goes down, and those are ongoing costs. And you still have things like, perhaps, diapers, stoma bags.