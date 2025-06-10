Money Talks Podcast: Navigating the financial costs of cancer
Cancer related costs begin as early as the screening stage, even before an official diagnosis is made. But there is financial help available to those who can't afford.
Beyond the physical and emotional toll that comes with having cancer, the financial burden can be just as daunting. So what are the key costs to consider if you or your loved one are faced with cancer?
Group director for clinical services at the Singapore Cancer Society Dr Dennis Chia is our guest on the Money Talks podcast.
Here is an excerpt from the conversation:
Andrea Heng, host:
You talked about some of the costs earlier, direct and indirect costs. Can we talk about the range? From doctor's appointments, to chemotherapy, to radiotherapy and follow-ups as well. I understand that they can be provided or offered as a package, but perhaps give us a ballpark range, so that we have a clearer understanding of the digits.
Dr Dennis Chia, group director of Singapore Cancer Society:
So before subsidies, in a restructured hospital, by and large you're talking about a range of up to a five-digit figure for all of the treatment.
Andrea:
In total, or?
Dr Chia:
In total. I need to assure you. While I say that it goes up to five (digits) - and for some specific cancer treatments, it goes up to six-digit figures, like over S$200,000 - it can be as low as a few hundreds to maybe thousands (because of subsidies).
Dr Chia:
And there is welfare assistance (and) financial assistance available from the government, all the way to the Singapore Cancer Society. Be assured that there are people and organisations trying to help everyone defray that (cost).
Andrea:
Just out of curiosity, what's the most common expense that is unexpected? ... Is there anything else that, perhaps, may not have crossed our minds?
Dr Chia:
I think we have to remember the day-to-day expenses. For example, milk feeds. So when you are getting a bit weaker, and you can't really consume very much. You need specialised milk feeds. Temporary or permanently, you might require a nasal gastric tube, the tube that goes down, and those are ongoing costs. And you still have things like, perhaps, diapers, stoma bags.
So there are such consumables that have high volumes ... but they eat into your expenses.