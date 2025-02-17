Work It Podcast: How to network without anxiety or appearing insincere

Tiffany:

So you spoke to some people for your article. And what did they say about having the right mindset for networking?

Gwenneth:

For this story, I spoke to someone who struggled with networking initially, but over time, she actually learned that when you attend networking session, you should attend it with purpose.

So for her, her goal is to: Can I learn something out of it? Can I make authentic connections out of it?

So that helped her to go from being scared that there's a transactional nature, to looking forward to a networking session, because she's going to learn something out of it.