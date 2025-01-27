Work It Podcast: Cupid in the cubicle - The realties of office romances

A lot of times they share their concerns, and then they end up, in the course of the conversation, feeling like, "Oh, actually, it wasn't that big a deal."

So it does happen, but the starting point has to be, let's talk it through, and then we can find out a little bit more about how the actual interactions happen, what exactly transpired, what made you feel this way? And then if need be that, we put in certain measures, but the first step is always to have that conversation.

Tiffany:

But I should talk to my colleague first, rather than escalate it so quickly to the boss?

Kelvin:

That can be tricky, right? Because then again, team dynamics operate differently, the power dynamic is at play.

They may not be able to tell their supervisor, "Hey, that's kind of weird what you guys are doing."