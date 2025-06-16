Work It Podcast: Forget retirement - your most meaningful work can start in your 50s

Gerald:

Many of the seniors, as Kai Ning mentioned, want that next chapter of their lives to fulfil what they didn't get to fulfil. It's a question of legacy. Did I leave behind something for the next generation?

It's also a question of purpose. Did I fulfil what I needed to do as a person? I spent my whole life listening to somebody in the workplace, fulfilling a job responsibility, but what is the thing that I need to do (now)?

I think a lot of these questions are coming up ...

Tiffany:

I'm thinking that some of these seniors who are coming to you, probably left their last job either in upper management, even in a C-suite level. So with the jobs that you are trying to match them to, are they overqualified for these roles?

Kai Ning:

That's a very interesting point. I would say that (in) Singapore and the rest of the world, the market is still very new to this concept. Right now, I think the people are moving towards this space where they say they will still want to contribute, but the market hasn't fully warmed up.

So if you were to leave it to free market forces, you will realise that it actually spirals to blue-collar or food and beverage (or) admin (jobs). And that's the struggle. There's this huge chasm between what people want to do and what organisations think they can do.

So then, how do we bridge the gap? ... We call it skill-based, project-based arrangements. In the past, (senior professionals) will be considered overqualified because they have this huge 20, 30 years of experience, while the role is just small.