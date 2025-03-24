Work It Podcast: Overcoming people pleasing in the workplace

Another thing which can be quite dangerous that Hailey Magee was saying, is giving into societal pressures, so like code switching as a person of colour, or being soft spoken as a woman.

And I think both of us being women, we do see that like sometimes. There are maybe other women who might take a more deferential attitude when they are talking to men in their teams or even in boardrooms.

Eunice:

I met this financial consultant. She was talking about how she has to meet clients all the time, and they make a lot of requests. And sometimes this would manifest in the form of asking her to schedule meetings as late as like 10pm at night, which is beyond her working hours.

Even though she feels uncomfortable because she has to compromise on her personal time and she has to meet a lot of people in the daytime as well.

So it would tire her a lot, but because she wants to build her clientele base and to maintain the relationship with her clients, so that she can have more business, so she would please them and say yes.

And this happened a lot, especially in her earlier years, like when she was a more junior associate and she had build like her first 100 clients, that's why she felt pressured to do a lot of people pleasing and doing things according to their demands.

But now that she's like a manager, she's trying to learn how to set firmer boundaries for herself.