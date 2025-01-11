A Letter to Myself Podcast: Father of a child with rare disease - The pain and worry has been ‘all worth it’

When a pin prick to draw blood for their newborn son didn’t stop bleeding for 36 hours, parents Geoffrey Toi and Amelia Teng knew something was very wrong with their child. At six months old, Christopher was diagnosed with Bile Acid Synthesis Disorder – and he is the only patient in Singapore with this rare disease.

Today, the precocious 8-year-old needs daily medication, and at first glance, still behaves like any other child.

In this episode, Geoffrey tells Joel Chua how his family's hard-fought journey to secure lifelong support for Christopher has been greatly helped by the Rare Disease Fund and looking back at his journey so far, how taking it "one step at a time" is the best approach.