A Letter to Myself Podcast: Having 'more stuff' never gives peace of mind: Best-selling author Andrew Matthews on what makes people happy
There are people who go through tragedies but remain happy. What was their secret? Best-selling author of Being Happy, Andrew Matthews tells Joel Chua on this episode of A Letter to Myself.
The Australian author of Being Happy tried studying law but didn't find it suitable. So at 25, he decided to write a book. His first attempt was rejected 77 times.
Andrew Matthews, now 66, tells Joel Chua why failing many times is better than not trying, and what he thinks is the secret to being happy.
On finding joy in sadness:
I came across people who had maybe been through serious illness, or they'd gone broke, or they'd even lost loved ones way too soon. One family I remember stuck in my mind; their house had just burned down, and they were one of the happiest families I ever met. And I thought, How can this be?
I came to the conclusion that it's not (about) what happens to you, but it's how you think about what happens to you.
On the importance of failure:
My first experience with trying to be an author was heartbreaking. It took me 77 rejections to get a book published. We learn a lot from failure ... It really doesn't matter how many times we fail, as long as we keep going. And it's not failure that really crushes us. What hurts most is never having tried.
On going through difficulty:
Whatever's going on in our life, we can make it better by how we see it, and then by what we do. So step one, instead of feeling like victims, we say to ourselves, how can I see some purpose in what I'm going through right now, even though it's so difficult?
What you thought was breaking you is probably making you.
