Deep Dive Podcast: Singapore's hawker culture can thrive but we need to embrace that it is evolving, says Grace Fu

Here's an excerpt from the conversation:

Crispina Robert, host:

We always miss it when our favourite hawker gives up and he says, "Look, I'm too old, my kids are not going to take after me."

Steven Chia, host:

I've lost a few hokkien mee stalls already.

Crispina:

It's very sad. So aside from the infrastructure, this is the challenge, right?

Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and Environment:

So that tells us a few things. That the livelihood of hawkers is actually not what our young people would aspire to have, because (for) our parents or grandparents ... that's the only thing that they know of, but their children, their grandchildren are probably well-educated, and there's actually better livelihoods besides being a hawker.

Secondly, we need to think about how to really treat our hawkers better. Is there a way for us to share a bit more with the food costs?