Heart of the Matter podcast: Why people struggle with mental health issues in Singapore
Heart of the Matter podcast: Why people struggle with mental health issues in Singapore

A recent national survey found that mental health in Singapore has worsened. Two guests share their journey of coping with daily struggles and seeking help.

20 Oct 2023 07:19AM
Young people aged 18 to 29 and the elderly over 70 are two groups who are showing the greatest signs of mental health distress in Singapore. What are the triggers, and what is the journey to seek help like? Steven Chia speaks to 23-year-old university student "Rae", 44-year-old father of teenagers Mak Kean Loong and senior clinical psychologist Chris Wong.

This episode of Heart of the Matter discusses suicide ideation. Listener discretion is advised.

Where to get help:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.
 

It took a while for my parents to develop some form of understanding (of my mental health struggles). I was repressing a lot of my symptoms, the discomfort and emotions that were bombarding me. I conditioned myself not to show emotion.
The national mental health and well-being strategy will address mental well-being through health, social and education settings. (File photo: iStock)

Jump to these key moments: 

  • 01:56 How 23-year-old "Rae" developed mental health issues
  • 03:38 The triggers that affected 44-year-old Mak Kean Loong
  • 08:09 What professionals see as common factors affecting those with issues
  • 10:04 How Mak got help through a hotline
  • 16:18 The challenges around stigma and mental health literacy
  • 20:42 What people in the community can do to help those who struggle

Find more episodes of Heart of the Matter here.

A new episode of Heart of the Matter drops every Friday. Follow the podcast on Apple or Spotify for the latest updates.

Have a great topic for us? Drop the team an email at cnapodcasts [at] mediacorp.com.sg

Source: CNA/cr

