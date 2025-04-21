Work It Podcast: How can you cope if you have a very demanding job?
Your body will pay the price of being in an extremely stressful job. How can you manage better?
Heavy workloads, tight deadlines and potentially life-threatening outcomes – these are hallmarks of a high-pressure job. People in these jobs face consequences of prolonged stress.
CNA TODAY journalist Loraine Lee shares what she learnt in writing her report.
Here's an excerpt from the conversation:
Loraine Lee, CNA TODAY journalist:
The most interesting thing for me was this concept of being unable to make good decisions. Because when your body is under so much stress and pressure, you have this fight or flight instinct, right? So it gives you adrenaline, it makes you get things done.
But when you're exposed to this for a long time, especially in high stress jobs, you're doing it every day. Actually, you're putting your body at risk.
You might make poorer decisions in the long run.
When you're under prolonged stress, your prefrontal cortex can experience reduced activity and potential shrinkage. So it can impact your ability to think clearly, make rational decisions, and even regulate your emotions.
You might break down easily or get angry easily.
Tiffany Ang, host:
I know what you what you're talking about - the prefrontal cortex. I always joke. I mean, it's not really a joke, but I always joke that, as a mum of boys ... science (has) shown that for boys, their prefrontal cortex ... isn't actually developed until they are in their 20s.
And when under stress, it can shrink, and ... you make bad decisions, which again, is really bad if you are in a high pressure job.
Loraine:
There's also, like this thing, the brain's emotional processing centre actually becomes more active and may increase in size because of the stress you're in.
Tiffany:
Isn't that good? If it increase in size?
Loraine:
I wish ...
But basically, this heightened reactivity can make individuals more sensitive to stress and more prone to anxiety. So it creates a vicious cycle, where you're just going to always stress yourself out.
You might just constantly be in a cycle of stress, and if you can't deal with it, actually, you're just going to worsen your health. You're going to deal with more anxiety. And I don't think that's positive for anyone.
