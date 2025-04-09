Deep Dive Podcast - How will Trump’s tariffs affect jobs, wages and prices in Singapore?

The second thing is then that we make sure that we must have the strongest team possible. Because if one day, if we have to go and negotiate a new arrangement with any parties, people will only take us seriously if they believe that we are people whom they can trust, people who can deliver based on what we say. So having a strong and competent team to fly the Singapore flag is very important.

But having said that, I think there are other things that we must continue doing. For example, what has made Singapore so attractive in the past? And that's because we play by the rules. We are a place whereby you can mobilise your capital, aggregate talent, and protect your intellectual property.

We have the rule of law. We provide a stable environment for investors. And this, I think even in a topsy-turvy world, will still command a premium. And you can argue that perhaps the premium is even more significant.