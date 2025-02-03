Work It Podcast: What AI skills do I need to keep my job?

So three types - AI users, AI practitioners and AI creators. And this is a wonderful framework that not only guides a person whether he or she wants to belong to which category, it also helps the organisation think about how many AI users do they want?

How many AI practitioners should be part of the organisation, and do I need that top AI creators in my companies, to help me to create new ways of solution, products and services that make me more competitive.

Tiffany Ang, host:

Do you think most big companies need to have AI creators right at the top, at least, giving the company a form of strategy to take the company forward?

Sengmeng:

I believe so. You need to optimise it for your particular industry. For example, if you look at a digital first industry, which means companies that operate on digital platform and a lot of their products and services depend on customer inputs or customers visiting the platform ... then these companies would definitely want to have more AI creators to create new and novel way of delivering their services.

They would probably also want to have a lot of AI practitioners. So the ratio of AI creators, AI practitioners and AI users could be evenly distributed across digital first industry. Now on the other hand, let's say Yakun. Yakun is in a business of serving quality breakfasts ... So then the ratio will be different right?