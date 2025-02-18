Money Talks Podcast: MT Explains - Do you really need an integrated shield plan rider?

So have that conversation, think about it, and really consider because a commitment to an IP rider is an annual premium. And I think it has to depend on the (person's) financial situation and financial planning.

Andrea:

When's a good time to review if we decide, okay, this year I can afford to pay for a more expensive rider because I want more coverage. When do we ask ourselves these questions?

Samuel:

If let's say (you have the financial means), or if there's a change in your life situation, for example, getting married, then having children, you will have to plan.