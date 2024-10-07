Work It Podcast: When is it safe to tell your boss and co-workers about your mental health struggles?

Here is an excerpt from the conversation:

Edwin Chaw:

I've been through a few workplaces at this point in time. The very first workplace, I went in with that fear; I had that constant fear thinking, "Okay, it's a matter of time before I slip back (in)to a very bad depression."

And what happened there was I had a few trusted friends and colleagues that I could tell that this might happen, and because they were advocates, they would then point me to, "Actually in this workplace, we have policies, we have resources. And the culture here is that we recognise that everyone's going to go through things, so what we need from you is to let us know when something might be happening soon, so we can then step in and help you."

Tiffany Ang:

Wow, that is a very, very supportive environment. So, you're saying that even from your first job, you decided to be very transparent and say, "This is me. This is what I'm struggling with."

Edwin:

Not fully because I did keep it hidden from my bosses at first. My closer colleagues, we went out for lunch, and then I finally went, "Oh, I went through this as a child. I'm still going through this now." And the colleague just went, "Yeah, me too. I've been through some of this before."

Tiffany:

But at which point, I'm curious, did you feel safe enough to tell these colleagues? I mean, surely, it's not a conversation you will have in your first week of work, because you're getting to know each other right?

Edwin:

Absolutely. I think it took me at least a few months - three or four months. And I mean, I didn't realise I was doing back then, but now looking back, you're looking for markers that demonstrate that this is a safe workplace to make those disclosures.