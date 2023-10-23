Logo
Podcasts

Work It podcast: What does it take to become a female general manager at an MNC by 40
Data suggests that the median age of general managers is 46. Yeoh Ying Ying was 39 when she took the top job.

Work It podcast: What does it take to become a female general manager at an MNC by 40
23 Oct 2023 07:16AM
Yeoh Ying Ying was made general manager of pharmaceutical giant Roche Singapore at 39. She talks about rising up the ranks, the hard lessons she learnt early on as a young woman doing sales, and how she compartmentalises her time between work, children and self.
I think everyone struggles with ... self doubt, self-limiting beliefs, or that people out there are way smarter than I am. But (along the way), great leaders that I've worked with gave me the confidence, projects I worked on helped me find my passion.
Photo of Yeoh Ying Ying, general manager of Roche Singapore. Photo: Roche Singapore

Jump to these key moments:

1:54 How a girl from Penang started her journey to an MNC

3:40 Finding her voice, passion and confidence as roles evolved

5:10 An incident at work that changed her career

10:51 What younger workers want out of work

12: 47 The myth about balancing work and career as a leader

24:20 What the future of healthcare looks like

Source: CNA/cr

