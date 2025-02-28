Work It Podcast: What’s a reasonable flexible work arrangement request?
Some bosses may be biased when approving flexible work requests, but managers must be ready to back their decisions with performance and leave records, says our guest.
Since the flexible work arrangements (FWA) guidelines kicked in last December, there have been ongoing conversations on what are reasonable requests. And what can employees do if their appeals are rejected?
Executive leadership coach and founder of Leadershift Inc Dr Tanvi Gautam shares how you can approach your supervisor to ask for FWA.
Here's an excerpt from the conversation:
Tiffany Ang, host:
Speaking to a couple of friends, I think the common consensus is that when you put in a request for flexible work arrangements, it depends on whether you are dispensable to the company.
So if you are in a role where you are indispensable or it's harder to replace, then chances are people will say yes to your request, whereas if you are let's say, quote, unquote, a foot soldier, and there are 10 people like you doing the same thing, then ... I'm sorry, you're not going to be able to ask for time off during the day.
Is that to a certain extent, true?
Dr Tanvi Gautam, leadership coach:
Of course, it is.
It's kind of like how I tell my son, that if you are a good student and you're doing well and one day you forget to do your homework, the teacher is probably going to say, "Okay, this is an exception. It's okay."
Whereas, if you're always turning your homework late. So yes, absolutely, there is that human component.
If someone is indispensable, companies are going to try and do what they can to help retain this person, flexible work arrangements or not.
Having said that they do recognise that they cannot keep making exceptions to a point that starts looking like it's unfair to everybody around.
Tiffany:
Especially when it's only for one individual, right?
Tanvi:
Exactly, and that actually can backfire in a very big way.
So what is it that the companies are doing to make sure that this is not just being left to (the) discretion of an individual or a manager. So many companies, of course, have put their documented criteria and metrics in place.
There is also a review of past performance, which is where a high performer will maybe get an extra point because they've been a high performer. But also to look for evidence of is this a real need or not? So sometimes looking at what are the leave records, or what has been the health status of this individual, if they are asking on the basis of that.
More and more organisations are also matrixed organisations. So chances are you're not just working with one person, you're working with a leader in another team, or you are reporting to two different units, right?
There is this element of people leaning into the decision, so that it's not just one person's decision.
There are these checks and balances that get created so that it is a policy centric conversation, not just a person centric conversation. You may not be able to eliminate the bias, but you can certainly reduce the bias, and companies are aware of this.
