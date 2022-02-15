Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine: Japan minister

TOKYO: Japan may take steps against Russia including imposing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday (Feb 15).

"First and foremost, Japan is strongly seeking a resolution through diplomatic dialogue," Hayashi told a regular news conference.

"But if Russian invasion takes place, Japan will take appropriate steps including possible sanctions, in response to what has actually happened, and in coordination with the G7 and international community."

Russia has positioned more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border, stoking fears of war. Moscow denies planning to invade, accusing the West of hysteria.