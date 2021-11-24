Singapore raises 2021 trade forecasts again as exports grow 9% in Q3

SINGAPORE: Singapore raised its trade forecasts on Wednesday (Nov 24) amid a "better-than-expected" performance and robust global semiconductor demand in the third quarter of 2021.

Higher oil prices also supported the oil trade and in turn total trade, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said in its review.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) could now grow by between 9.5 per cent and 10 per cent, up from the 7 per cent to 8 per cent forecast issued in August. This is the second upgrade from the 1 per cent to 3 per cent forecast issued in May.

ESG also increased its projection of total merchandise trade for a second time this year, adjusting it upwards to 17 per cent to 17.5 percent year-on-year, up from the previous 13 per cent to 14 per cent. The initial forecast was 5 per cent to 7 per cent.

ESG data showed that NODX grew by 9 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 on a year-on-year basis, following the 10.1 per cent rise in the second quarter. Both electronic and non-electronic exports rose in the quarter.

Electronic exports grew by 15.3 per cent year-on-year, extending the 15.7 per cent rise in the previous quarter. The biggest contributors to growth in the sector were personal computers, integrated circuits, and diodes and transistors, ESG said.

Non-electronic exports were up by 7.1 per cent, following an 8.5 per cent increase in the second quarter. Growth was led by specialised machinery, petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.