Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

1 dead, 9 taken to hospital after road accident at Woodlands junction
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

1 dead, 9 taken to hospital after road accident at Woodlands junction

1 dead, 9 taken to hospital after road accident at Woodlands junction

A screengrab from a video showing a road traffic accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 4 on Sep 1, 2022. (Image: Mohd Azhar)

01 Sep 2022 10:43AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2022 11:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: One person died at the scene of a road traffic accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 4 early on Thursday (Sep 1) morning. 

Nine others were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the accident at about 6.10am. 

Videos shared with CNA show a yellow Honda Civic car with its front crumpled against the side of a Tower Transit bus.

Two blue police tents can be seen next to the vehicles.

CNA has contacted the police for more information.

Source: CNA/vc(jo)

Related Topics

Singapore Civil Defence Force accident

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.