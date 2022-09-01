1 dead, 9 taken to hospital after road accident at Woodlands junction

SINGAPORE: One person died at the scene of a road traffic accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 4 early on Thursday (Sep 1) morning.

Nine others were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the accident at about 6.10am.

Videos shared with CNA show a yellow Honda Civic car with its front crumpled against the side of a Tower Transit bus.

Two blue police tents can be seen next to the vehicles.

CNA has contacted the police for more information.