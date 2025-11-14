Over S$1m lost in scam involving 'JB-Singapore housing subsidy'

SINGAPORE: More than S$1 million (US$768,000) has been lost to a scam variant involving a fraudulent and non-existent "Johor-Singapore Housing Subsidy" initiative.

At least 21 cases have been reported since September, said the Singapore Police Force in a media release on Friday (Nov 14).

In September, the police warned of the scam - consisting of online posts falsely advertising "JBSG Housing Subsidy Program" or "Free Homes Across the Causeway" on platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

"These advertisements falsely claim a collaboration between the Singapore and Johor governments to provide subsidised housing and contain embedded links for applications," said the police.

Some of the advertisements also featured documents containing forged signatures purportedly from the prime ministers of Singapore and Malaysia.

After clicking the embedded links, victims will be directed to WhatsApp, where they will be asked to provide personal information, such as NRIC numbers, residential addresses and email addresses via links.

The victims will then be instructed to transfer money online for purported “legal and stamp duties” or to hand over cash to unknown individuals.

"The police would like to emphasise that this housing subsidy initiative does not exist and the provision of personal information could be fraudulently used to perpetrate scams," said the Singapore Police Force.

The police advise against providing personal information and never transferring or handing over money or valuables to unknown individuals.