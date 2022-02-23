10 cases of serious adverse events reported in children aged 5 to 11 after COVID-19 vaccine jab: HSA

SINGAPORE: Ten cases of serious adverse events have been reported in children aged five to 11 who have taken their COVID-19 vaccine as of end-January, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Wednesday (Feb 23).

These reports included seizures, appendicitis, drop in blood pressure, allergic reaction, abnormal renal function and swelling of small blood vessels, said HSA. So far, no cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have been reported in this age group.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme was rolled out to children aged five to 11 on Dec 27 and the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty dose is the only approved vaccine for this age group.

As of end-January, 238,253 doses have been administered to children in this age group. The reporting rate of serious adverse events in this age group is at 0.004 per cent of the administered doses, said HSA.

The authority added, however, that the reports do not "necessarily mean that the vaccine has caused these serious (adverse events) as they may be related to an underlying or undiagnosed disease or it may be coincidental that they occurred around the same time that the vaccine was given".

"HSA is closely monitoring the (adverse events) reported in children and is assessing them in the context of background incidence rates," it added.

In all, 280 adverse events have been reported in this age group, representing 0.12 per cent of the doses that were administered. Common side effects include swelling of eyelids, face or lips, dizziness, fever and shortness of breath.

This is the 10th such COVID-19 vaccine safety update, covering the period since the roll-out of the national programme on Dec 30, 2020 to Jan 31, 2022.