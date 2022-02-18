10 people fined for selling e-vaporisers and components online

SINGAPORE: Ten people were convicted between November 2021 and last month for illegally selling electronic vaporisers and related components online.

More than $30,000 worth of items were seized, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a news release on Friday (Feb 18).

The offenders, who were aged between 19 and 36 years old, were fined a total of S$104,800.



They had purchased the e-vaporisers and the components from overseas and sold them illegally on various local social media and e-commerce platforms, said HSA.