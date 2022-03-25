10 men arrested for illegal marine fuel transaction off Sembawang Shipyard

SINGAPORE: Ten men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in an illegal transaction of marine gas oil, said the police on Friday (Mar 25).

The men, aged between 32 and 49, were arrested by the Police Coast Guard (PCG) on Mar 23 in a joint operation with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) for illegally transacting marine fuel at sea, off Sembawang Shipyard.

Three were crew members of a Singapore-registered tugboat, and the remaining seven were crew members of a foreign-registered tugboat.

The foreign-registered tugboat and cash amounting to S$31,000 were seized.