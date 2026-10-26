What to know about the 10 Singapore-based companies issued notices over transboundary haze

SINGAPORE: All 10 Singapore-based companies issued notices under Singapore's haze law have now acknowledged receiving them, with most saying they will cooperate with the authorities.

The latest responses came from two subsidiaries of Malaysian plantation group TSH Resources, which said on Monday (Oct 26) that it was reviewing the notices and would engage with the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The companies, which include some of the region's biggest palm oil and pulp and paper businesses, were asked last Friday to provide information relating to the transboundary haze that has affected Singapore in recent weeks.

Several have reported fires or hotspots within their Indonesian concession boundaries, although they maintain that their operations did not cause or contribute to the haze.

This is the first time NEA has issued such notices to Singapore-based companies since the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) came into force in September 2014.

The law allows Singapore to take legal action against companies responsible for causing or contributing to haze pollution here, even if their activities take place overseas.

Following NEA's announcement, Singapore Exchange (SGX) said it expected listed companies to comply with the notices and disclose any material information to ensure orderly trading.

Here is a closer look at the companies, their operations in Indonesia and what they have said about the fires.

ASIA PULP & PAPER

Two of the companies, Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Company and Asia Pulp & Paper Company (China), are entities within APP, the pulp and paper business of Sinar Mas Group, one of Indonesia's largest conglomerates.

Founded in 1972, APP has operations in Indonesia and China, producing pulp, paper, tissue and packaging products sold in more than 150 countries.

The company has previously faced scrutiny over its links to forest fires in Indonesia.

On Oct 18, the Singapore Environment Council placed APP under temporary green certification restrictions after three of its wood-fibre suppliers were linked to fires in Indonesia that caused haze in Singapore.

APP also came under scrutiny during Singapore's severe haze episode in 2015, when some retailers pulled the company's products from their shelves over its alleged links to fires.