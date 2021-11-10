About 100 primary and secondary schools to get additional teachers over next few years

SINGAPORE: About 100 primary and secondary schools will get additional teachers to support students who “will benefit from this extra attention”, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Wednesday (Nov 10).

This enhanced resourcing will be expanded to an additional 24 primary and secondary schools from 2022, with plans to extend this to about 100 schools in the next few years, said the Education Ministry in the news release.

The UPLIFT Enhanced School Resourcing programme could see four to five additional teachers deployed to each of the 24 schools in the first phase.

When fully rolled out, the programme is expected to support about 13,000 students from about 100 schools, said MOE in the release.

UPLIFT, or the Uplifting Pupils in Life and Inspiring Families Taskforce, aims to strengthen support for underperforming students from disadvantaged families, in particular by tackling long-term absenteeism and drop-out rates in schools.

Speaking at a virtual appreciation event by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Mr Lee noted that the school environment plays “an even more crucial role” for children from troubled homes.

“These children benefit from additional attention from teachers, who act as significant adults. Someone whom the children can relate to, can give them good advice and can sustain their interest in attending school. Someone to encourage them to discover their strengths and strive for their dreams,” he added.

“It is thus particularly worrying when some of these children stop attending school regularly. We must do all we can to help them enrol in school, stay enrolled and do well in their studies.”

MOE has piloted the programme in 23 schools since 2019, allocating additional resources to support “whole-school approaches” and targeted intervention for students with “greater needs”, the ministry said in a separate press release.

“(MOE) gave the schools additional teachers and resources to better identify and support these kids, to reach out and mentor them, to develop customised programmes to keep them engaged after school and during the holidays, and to help them with their academic work and other socio-emotional challenges, so that these students feel supported and motivated to do well,” said Mr Lee.

The results from the pilot have been “encouraging”, he added.

More primary school students enrolled in their school’s student care centre, secondary school students got along better with their classmates and school attendance improved, said Mr Lee.

The additional teachers will provide each school with the capacity to establish structures, processes and customised programmes to support disadvantaged and at-risk students, said the Education Ministry in the news release.

“For example, some teachers could be deployed to provide re-integration and academic support for students with absenteeism issues, while other teachers could be deployed to conduct after-school programmes,” the release read.