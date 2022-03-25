16-year-old among 100 suspected drug offenders nabbed in island-wide operation, S$382,000 worth of drugs seized
SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old male Singaporean was the youngest among 100 suspected drug offenders arrested in a recent 10-day island-wide operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Mar 25).
About S$382,000 worth of drugs were seized in the operation, which ran from Mar 14 to Mar 23.
This included about 6.3kg of cannabis, more than 709g of Ecstasy tablets, 404g of Ice, about 279g of heroin and 237g of ketamine.
In one of the cases, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Boon Lay Place in the morning of Mar 16.
"The occupant of the unit, a 57-year-old Singaporean man, had refused to comply with the lawful orders of the officers and necessary force was used to gain entry to effect the arrest," said the CNB.
Four packets containing about 1g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit.
"Prior to the man’s arrest, substances believed to be controlled drugs were suspected to have been discarded out of the unit’s window. A small packet stained with Ice and drug paraphernalia were later recovered by the officers," it added.
In another incident on the same day, Singapore Police Force officers responded to a call for assistance in a residence near Jalan Damai.
CNB was alerted after a 22-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences.
About 37g of Ice, 3.026kg of cannabis and 122 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from the unit, along with drug paraphernalia and S$5,580 in cash, CNB said.
Seven knives, a chopper and an airsoft gun were also found in his room.
The man was later escorted to his official residence in the vicinity of Bedok North Road, where drug paraphernalia and another airsoft gun were seized.
Separately, on Mar 21, about 23g of Ice and 220g of Ecstasy tablets were seized from a 43-year-old Singaporean man arrested near Bukit Batok East Ave 6.
"The man was then escorted to his residence in the same vicinity, where a 40-year-old woman was arrested at the lift landing of the residential unit," said the CNB.
A total of about 13g of heroin, 269g of Ice, 3.263kg of cannabis, 229g of ketamine, 489g of Ecstasy tablets, 73 Erimin-5 tablets, 18 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and 200ml of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) were seized from the residential unit, along with weighing scales and packaging materials.
One Erimin-5 tablet and various drug paraphernalia were also seized from the man’s vehicle parked nearby.
Assistant Commissioner Lim Fung Suan, director of enforcement division sector 2, said CNB had "worked tirelessly to stem the flow of drugs to keep Singapore safe".
"Our officers have put in a lot of hard work to bring drug offenders to justice, even amidst dangerous and unpredictable situations involving offenders who may turn violent against them," he said.
Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.