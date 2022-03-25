16-year-old among 100 suspected drug offenders nabbed in island-wide operation, S$382,000 worth of drugs seized

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old male Singaporean was the youngest among 100 suspected drug offenders arrested in a recent 10-day island-wide operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Mar 25).

About S$382,000 worth of drugs were seized in the operation, which ran from Mar 14 to Mar 23.

This included about 6.3kg of cannabis, more than 709g of Ecstasy tablets, 404g of Ice, about 279g of heroin and 237g of ketamine.

In one of the cases, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Boon Lay Place in the morning of Mar 16.

"The occupant of the unit, a 57-year-old Singaporean man, had refused to comply with the lawful orders of the officers and necessary force was used to gain entry to effect the arrest," said the CNB.

Four packets containing about 1g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit.

"Prior to the man’s arrest, substances believed to be controlled drugs were suspected to have been discarded out of the unit’s window. A small packet stained with Ice and drug paraphernalia were later recovered by the officers," it added.