New S$10,000 gold and silver banknote replicas launched

SINGAPORE: New gold and silver replicas of the S$10,000 banknote in the Ship and Portrait Series have been launched by the Singapore Mint.

This comes after the S$10,000 Orchid and Bird Series banknote replicas were introduced last year, said the Singapore Mint in a media advisory on Wednesday (Apr 13).

The currency souvenir banknote replicas come in 1g 999 fine gold foil as well as in 8g 999 fine silver sheet for each design, priced at S$178 and S$58 respectively.

“These collectibles are limited edition banknote replicas,” said Singapore Mint, adding that there is a worldwide mintage of 2,000 notes for the 1gm gold and 5,000 notes for the 8gm silver.

A set featuring the four designs of the S$10,000 banknotes from the Orchid, Bird, Ship and Portrait Series is also available in gold and silver for collectors.