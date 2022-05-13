102 suspected drug offenders arrested in islandwide operation, nearly S$1.2 million worth of narcotics seized
SINGAPORE: Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 102 suspected drug offenders in a five-day islandwide drug bust, making a record seizure of cannabis this year.
The youngest person arrested was a 17-year-old girl who was nabbed for suspected drug abuse, said CNB on Friday (May 13).
During the operation from May 9 to May 13, spanning areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok and Yio Chu Kang, about S$$1,195,000 worth of controlled drugs was seized.
This includes about 6,227g of heroin, 724g of Ice, 20,438g of cannabis, 3g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), one Ecstasy tablet, two bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and 16 methadone tablets - sufficient to feed about 2,960 heroin abusers, 410 Ice abusers and 2,910 cannabis abusers for a week, said CNB.
The 20kg of cannabis found is a record for 2022. Two comparable cannabis seizures took place in 2021, including a 24kg haul in April last year.
Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.
Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence to traffic, or offer to traffic in, a controlled drug.
It is also an offence to do, or offer to do, any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.
This includes those who do so on their own behalf, or on behalf of another person – regardless of whether the other person is in Singapore or not.
Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.
THREE SUSPECTED DRUG TRAFFICKERS ARRESTED
On May 11, CNB officers arrested a 57-year-old Singaporean man in the vicinity of Bendemeer Road and recovered a minute amount of heroin and cash amounting to S$3,200 from him.
That evening, a 65-year-old Singaporean man was also arrested in a residential unit in the same vicinity. A total of about 821g of heroin and 16 methadone tablets were seized from the unit.
A 24-year-old Malaysian man was arrested in a follow-up operation on the ground floor of an apartment block in the vicinity of Braddell Hill, with officers recovering about 952g of heroin and 4,093g of cannabis from him.
The man was brought to his hideout in the same block, where seven bundles containing about 4,298g of heroin and 16 bundles containing about 16,306g of cannabis were found and seized.
The drugs seized in this case have an estimated street value of more than S$1,039,000, enough to feed the addiction of about 2,900 cannabis abusers and 2,900 heroin abusers for a week, said CNB.
MARINE CRESCENT RAID
In another raid on May 10, a 54-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities in a residential unit in the vicinity of Marine Crescent.
CNB officers seized a total of about 642g of Ice and one Ecstasy tablet, along with various drug paraphernalia, from within the unit.
Two Singaporean men, aged 25 and 58, were subsequently arrested in the same vicinity for suspected drug offences later the same day. About 8g of Ice and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the 58-year-old man.
Preliminary investigations show that the 54-year-old man and 25-year-old man are father and son, said CNB.
The amount of Ice seized during the May 10 operation has an estimated street value of S$130,000, and is sufficient to feed 370 Ice abusers for a week.
“Singapore’s open economy and connectedness as a regional transport hub, and its proximity to major drug-producing regions, places it in constant danger of being overwhelmed by an influx of narcotics," said Assistant Commissioner (AC) Leon Chan, deputy director of CNB (Operations).
"While the drug situation in Singapore is relatively under control, we cannot take this for granted."
AC Chan said that tough laws and the public’s continued support are key to achieving a drug-free Singapore, adding that CNB has not let up on its enforcement efforts.
He said that CNB will continue to target drug supply and demand within the country, together with the rest of the Home Team.
"This latest haul of drugs has disrupted the syndicates, and CNB will continue to keep up the pressure on them. We are also controlling local demand with our dragnet operations targeting drug abusers," said AC Chan.