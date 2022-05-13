102 suspected drug offenders arrested in islandwide operation, nearly S$1.2 million worth of narcotics seized

SINGAPORE: Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 102 suspected drug offenders in a five-day islandwide drug bust, making a record seizure of cannabis this year.

The youngest person arrested was a 17-year-old girl who was nabbed for suspected drug abuse, said CNB on Friday (May 13).

During the operation from May 9 to May 13, spanning areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok and Yio Chu Kang, about S$$1,195,000 worth of controlled drugs was seized.

This includes about 6,227g of heroin, 724g of Ice, 20,438g of cannabis, 3g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), one Ecstasy tablet, two bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and 16 methadone tablets - sufficient to feed about 2,960 heroin abusers, 410 Ice abusers and 2,910 cannabis abusers for a week, said CNB.

The 20kg of cannabis found is a record for 2022. Two comparable cannabis seizures took place in 2021, including a 24kg haul in April last year.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence to traffic, or offer to traffic in, a controlled drug.

It is also an offence to do, or offer to do, any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

This includes those who do so on their own behalf, or on behalf of another person – regardless of whether the other person is in Singapore or not.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.