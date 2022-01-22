11-year-old brothers found dead near Upper Bukit Timah playground

SINGAPORE: Two 11-year-old brothers were found dead near a playground at Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah on Friday (Jan 21) evening.

The police said in response to queries from CNA that they received a call for assistance from a man at about 6.25pm on Friday.

"When police officers arrived at the scene, the man's two 11-year-old sons were found lying motionless in the vicinity of the playground and were pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic," said the police.

The police have classified the case as unnatural death. Investigations are ongoing.

When CNA arrived at the scene, there were two police cars parked opposite the playground. Police tape was observed at a canal near a forested area in the vicinity.

Residents in the neighbourhood said the entire area was cordoned off last night with heavy police presence.