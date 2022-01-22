Logo
11-year-old brothers found dead near Upper Bukit Timah playground
11-year-old brothers found dead near Upper Bukit Timah playground

View of the playground along Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah on Jan 22, 2022. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Gaya Chandramohan
22 Jan 2022 02:25PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 03:42PM)
SINGAPORE: Two 11-year-old brothers were found dead near a playground at Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah on Friday (Jan 21) evening.

The police said in response to queries from CNA that they received a call for assistance from a man at about 6.25pm on Friday.

"When police officers arrived at the scene, the man's two 11-year-old sons were found lying motionless in the vicinity of the playground and were pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic," said the police.

The police have classified the case as unnatural death. Investigations are ongoing. 

When CNA arrived at the scene, there were two police cars parked opposite the playground. Police tape was observed at a canal near a forested area in the vicinity.

Residents in the neighbourhood said the entire area was cordoned off last night with heavy police presence.

Police officers seen near Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah on Jan 22, 2022. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
A police vehicle seen near Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah on Jan 22, 2022. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
View of the playground near Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah on Jan 22, 2022. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
View of the playground along Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah on Jan 22, 2022. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Ms Sim Ann, Member of Parliament for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, called on the public to refrain from speculation while investigations are ongoing.

"This is a grave tragedy, and unthinkable especially to anyone who is a parent," said Ms Sim.

"I know the news is deeply shocking and upsetting to our community. The police are investigating. I advise our residents to await official information from the police, and seek the kind cooperation of members of the public in refraining from speculation.
 
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the children who have lost their lives so tragically."

A man taking a photograph of a canal near the playground along Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah on Jan 22, 2022. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
View of a canal near the playground along Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah on Jan 22, 2022. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
Members of the public look at a canal near the playground along Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah on Jan 22, 2022. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
Members of the public look at a canal near the playground along Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah on Jan 22, 2022. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
Items that appear to be sandbags are seen in a canal near Greenridge Crescent in the Upper Bukit Timah area on Jan 22, 2022. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
Items that appear to be sandbags are seen in a canal near Greenridge Crescent in the Upper Bukit Timah area on Jan 22, 2022. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
People are seen along a canal near Greenridge Crescent in the Upper Bukit Timah area on Jan 22, 2022. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
People are seen along a canal near Greenridge Crescent in the Upper Bukit Timah area on Jan 22, 2022. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
People are seen along a canal near Greenridge Crescent in the Upper Bukit Timah area on Jan 22, 2022. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
Source: CNA/aj(zl)

