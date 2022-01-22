Man arrested for alleged murder after 11-year-old sons found dead at Upper Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the death of his two 11-year-old sons, the police said in a news release late on Saturday (Jan 22).

The police received a call for assistance by the man at a playground along Greenridge Crescent at 6.25pm on Friday.

“When police officers arrived at the scene, the man's two 11-year-old sons were found lying motionless in the vicinity of the playground and were pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic,” they said.

The police added that they followed up on “all possible leads” and conducted investigations, which eventually led to the arrest of the man.

The man will be charged in court on Jan 24 with murder. The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.