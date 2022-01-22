Man arrested for alleged murder after 11-year-old sons found dead at Upper Bukit Timah
The siblings were found lying motionless near a playground at Greenridge Crescent on Friday evening where they were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.
SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the death of his two 11-year-old sons, the police said in a news release late on Saturday (Jan 22).
The police received a call for assistance by the man at a playground along Greenridge Crescent at 6.25pm on Friday.
“When police officers arrived at the scene, the man's two 11-year-old sons were found lying motionless in the vicinity of the playground and were pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic,” they said.
The police added that they followed up on “all possible leads” and conducted investigations, which eventually led to the arrest of the man.
The man will be charged in court on Jan 24 with murder. The offence of murder carries the death penalty.
Investigations are ongoing, said the police.
HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE
Residents in the neighbourhood told CNA on Saturday afternoon that the entire area had been cordoned off last night with heavy police presence.
A 57-year-old resident who wanted to be identified as Mr Raj noted that “police, vans and soldiers with red berets … were encircling the forest” near the playground on Friday evening.
Another 68-year-old resident added that a floodlight, fire engine and the police's K-9 unit had also been deployed. The contingents only wound down operations past midnight, he added.
Those CNA spoke to added that they did not know if the two siblings also lived in the estate.
But one resident, Mr Yim, said: “My helper heard some distress call - somebody asking for help … and it (apparently) sounded like a lady.
“After two shouts, everything was quiet. It didn’t alarm her because there are usually a lot of children and adults playing in the park.”
“Of course, 15 minutes later, the police came knocking.”
A group of people comprising the sister of the deceased, as well as family friends, were seen offering prayers next to the canal on Saturday afternoon.