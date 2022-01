SINGAPORE: An 11-year-old girl who had been missing since Dec 30 has been found, police said in an update on Monday (Jan 3).

Police issued an appeal for information on Sunday about the whereabouts of Nur Naffasyah Noor Mohamad. She was last seen near Punggol Settlement, a food and beverage complex.

The police did not give details on where or when the girl was found.