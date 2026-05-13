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11-year-old among those fined for vaping during HSA operation in Punggol
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Singapore

11-year-old among those fined for vaping during HSA operation in Punggol

A 17-year-old was also arrested for a suspected repeat etomidate offence. 

11-year-old among those fined for vaping during HSA operation in Punggol

HSA and police officers conducted an enforcement operation in Punggol on Apr 30, 2026. (Photos: Health Sciences Authority)

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Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
13 May 2026 11:03AM
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SINGAPORE: Several people, including an 11-year-old, were fined for vaping during an enforcement operation in Punggol, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Wednesday (May 13).

The operation on Apr 30, which was conducted with the police, was part of ongoing enforcement patrols to detect vape-related offences. 

Three people, aged 11 to 29 and comprising two males and one female, were caught and fined on the spot for vaping, the authority said in a statement. 

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for a suspected repeat etomidate offence, with his urine testing positive for the substance.

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Four vapes and related components were also seized, including one pod suspected to contain etomidate. The pod has been sent for testing, said HSA.

HSA and police officers conducted an enforcement operation in Punggol on Apr 30, 2026. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

HSA noted the stiffer penalties under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act that came into force on May 1. 

Those found vaping can be fined up to S$10,000, while those found vaping etomidate can be fined up to S$20,000, or face up to 10 years imprisonment, or both. 

"Another five males aged 17 to 20 years old were caught for underage smoking. They have been referred to the Health Promotion Board for cessation counselling," said HSA.

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Source: CNA/nh(zl)

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