11-year-old among those fined for vaping during HSA operation in Punggol

SINGAPORE: Several people, including an 11-year-old, were fined for vaping during an enforcement operation in Punggol, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Wednesday (May 13).

The operation on Apr 30, which was conducted with the police, was part of ongoing enforcement patrols to detect vape-related offences.

Three people, aged 11 to 29 and comprising two males and one female, were caught and fined on the spot for vaping, the authority said in a statement.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for a suspected repeat etomidate offence, with his urine testing positive for the substance.

Four vapes and related components were also seized, including one pod suspected to contain etomidate. The pod has been sent for testing, said HSA.