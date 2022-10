SINGAPORE: A 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Oct 10 has been found, the Singapore Police Force said in an update on Wednesday (Oct 26).

The police issued an appeal for information on Tuesday about the whereabouts of Mohammad Safrizan Mohd Safizal, who was last seen in the vicinity of 50 Edgefield Plains.

SPF did not give details on where or when the boy was found.