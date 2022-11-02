At least 12,000 new EV charging points to be installed in HDB car parks by end-2025: LTA

SINGAPORE: At least 12,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points will be installed across all Housing and Development Board (HDB) car parks by the end of 2025, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Wednesday (Nov 2).

The authority has awarded a tender to five lead companies for the deployment of the charging points, covering nearly 2,000 HDB car parks across Singapore. When completed, every HDB town will be EV-ready, LTA said.

The five successful tenderers will be responsible for deploying EV charging points in HDB car parks in the north, north-east, east, west and central regions of Singapore.

“To strengthen the resiliency of the EV charging network, each region has been awarded to two tenderers, and each tenderer has been awarded two regions," said LTA.

The tenderers are as follows: