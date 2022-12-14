Logo
Singapore

More than 1,000 trips along Thomson-East Coast Line overcharged by 6 cents
More than 1,000 trips along Thomson-East Coast Line overcharged by 6 cents

The Orchard station along the Thomson-East Coast Line. (Photo: Facebook/LTA)

14 Dec 2022 11:02AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 11:02AM)
SINGAPORE: A total of 1,335 trips between the Orchard and Queenstown stations along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) have been erroneously charged an additional 6 cents, said TransitLink on Tuesday (Dec 13).

The trips were made from Nov 13 to Dec 2 following the opening of the new TEL stations.

Affected commuters were charged S$1.34 if they had exited the station through TEL faregates.

They would have been charged S$1.28 if they had exited through North-South Line (NSL) faregates instead, TransitLink said in a Facebook post.

“The error occurred because the fare table for trips taken between TEL Orchard station and Queenstown station was not updated accurately during the opening of the new TEL stations,” the company said.

TransitLink said commuters using the SimplyGo system - where contactless payments are charged directly to bank accounts and credit or debit cards - will see their refunds automatically reflected in statements.

SimplyGo concession card and SimplyGo EZ-Link cardholders will have the refunds credited back to their cards.

Those who made payment via NETS Flashpay or EZ-link cards with stored value will be given e-vouchers, which can be redeemed at station kiosks.

Affected commuters with queries can call the TransitLink hotline at 1800-2255-663 or visit any TransitLink ticket office.

Source: CNA/cm(jo)

