14 nabbed in crackdown on illegal cross-border transport services

SINGAPORE: A total of 14 people have been caught in recent enforcement operations against illegal cross-border transport services, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling on Monday (May 25).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has been conducting the operations islandwide - including at Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay - over the past few weeks, said Ms Sun in a Facebook post.

On Monday, LTA and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) also conducted a joint enforcement operation at Singapore's land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas.

This is "part of our continued efforts to safeguard commuter safety and protect the livelihoods of our local point-to-point drivers from illegal cross-border transport services", added Ms Sun.

She noted that since May 4, cross-border taxis have been allowed to drop off passengers anywhere in Singapore and across several parts of Johor under enhancements to the transport scheme.

"With the school holidays coming up, please travel safe and engage licensed cross-border transport service providers," she said, adding that the authorities will continue to work closely with their Malaysian counterparts to improve cross-border travel arrangements.

In a separate Facebook post, LTA said that all 14 vehicles were impounded. It warned that drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services may be fined up to S$3,000, or jailed for six months, or both, and that their vehicles may also be forfeited.

Since July 2025, LTA has checked over 3,900 vehicles "as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard commuter safety and protect the livelihoods of licensed drivers", it said.

The authority added that the recent islandwide operations were based on regular tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association. Members of the public can also report illegal ride-hailing activities here.