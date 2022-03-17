14 men arrested in CNB anti-drug operations

SINGAPORE: Fourteen men were arrested in anti-drug operations conducted on Mar 10 and Mar 16, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Thursday (Mar 17).

A total of about 280g of cocaine, 54g of cannabis and cannabis seeds, 33 Ecstasy tablets and 245g of brown powder suspected to contain controlled drugs were seized.

The suspects comprised seven Singaporeans and seven foreigners aged between 28 and 61.

CNB officers arrested a 61-year-old Singaporean man in a private residential estate in the Upper Bukit Timah Road area on Mar 10. He was escorted to his residence in the same estate, where a 59-year-old Singaporean man was also arrested.

"A total of about 277g of cocaine, 14g of cannabis and cannabis seeds, 245g of brown powder suspected to contain controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized from various locations in and around the unit," CNB said.

A 32-year-old Singaporean man was later arrested in the same residential estate.