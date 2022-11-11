14-year-old arrested for suspected drug trafficking in islandwide Singapore drug bust

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old was arrested for suspected drug trafficking, with about 9g of cannabis as well as drug paraphernalia seized from his home in Lower Delta Road on Tuesday (Nov 8).

The boy was the youngest to be arrested in an islandwide crackdown by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from Sunday to Friday, which netted a total of 96 suspected drug offenders.

Drugs with an estimated street value of more than S$359,000 were seized.

They included about 146g of heroin, 882g of ice, 3,624g of cannabis, 402g of ketamine, 6g of new psychoactive substances, 243g of ecstasy tablets, 685 Erimin-5 tablets, 219 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and 23 bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).

“The seizure of 882g of ice can feed the addiction of about 500 abusers for a week, while 3,624g of cannabis is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 510 abusers for a week,” CNB said in a media release on Friday.

4-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN HOUSE FULL OF DRUGS

On Monday, CNB officers arrested a 17-year-old in the South Buona Vista Road area and found about 371g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

A further 36g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia were seized from his residential unit later.

CNB also said that two Singaporean women aged 27 and 30 were arrested around Boon Lay Drive on Tuesday evening.

Officers found about 86g of ice, 330g of cannabis, 43g of ecstasy tablets and 60 LSD stamps on the 27-year-old.

"The women were later escorted to their hideout in the same vicinity," said CNB. "A total of about 281g of ice, 456g of cannabis, 344g of ketamine, 77g of ecstasy tablets, 548 Erimin-5 tablets, 110 LSD stamps and 12 bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB were further seized."

Officers also found more drugs at a staircase landing on the same floor of the residential unit - about 56g of ice, 756g of cannabis, 56g of ecstasy tablets and 36 LSD stamps.

The 30-year-old woman’s four-year-old daughter was in the unit when CNB officers raided it, said the bureau.

"Arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the four-year-old daughter was taken care of, and she was subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next-of-kin," it added.

Investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin, 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.