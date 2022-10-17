14-year-old among two suspects arrested in Katong Shopping Centre robbery

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old male and a 36-year-old man have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a robbery at Katong Shopping Centre.

The police were alerted to the incident at a shop in the mall at 9.55pm last Friday (Oct 14).

The suspects are accused of threatening a victim with a gun-shaped lighter, restraining him and stealing S$900 in cash from him, the police said in a media release on Monday.

They fled after the victim shouted for help, but the gun-shaped lighter was left behind at the scene.

No one was hurt, said the police, adding that the pair were arrested within 24 hours. Cash was recovered from them.

The police said further investigations revealed that they were also involved in a case of theft in dwelling at Sims Place on Oct 15 at about 12.30am - less than three hours after the alleged robbery at Katong Shopping Centre.

"A 40-year-old female victim allegedly lost two watches, a necklace and a bag," the police said.

In relation to this case, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for dishonestly receiving stolen property. A necklace was recovered from her and seized for investigations.

The teenager and the man were charged in court on Monday with robbery. The offence carries a jail term of between three and 14 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Those found guilty of theft in dwelling face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

The offence of dishonestly receiving stolen property carries a jail term of five years, a fine or both.