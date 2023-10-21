Two 14-year-olds nabbed in Yishun for suspected drug offences involving crystal meth

SINGAPORE: Two 14-year-old boys were arrested for suspected drug offences involving crystal methamphetamine or ice, as part of a 12-day islandwide blitz by the Central Narcotics Bureau which ended on Friday (Oct 20).

Police, acting on information, apprehended the first 14-year-old in the afternoon of Oct 8, in a house around Yishun Street 51. About 1g of ice and other drug paraphernalia were seized, according to a CNB news release on Saturday.

A follow-up operation by CNB officers that evening led to the arrest of the second 14-year-old along with his 22-year-old brother, in a house in the vicinity of Canberra Street. About 17g of ice was found here.

The trio were among 134 suspected drug offenders arrested over the course of the nearly fortnight-long drug bust, which reeled in about 10kg of cannabis, 1.3kg of heroin, 600g of new psychoactive substances, 373g of ice, 1g of ketamine, 103 ecstasy tablets, 111 erimin-5 tablets, three LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and two bottles of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) in total.

Their estimated street value amounted to about S$600,000.