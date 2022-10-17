Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

14-year-old among two suspects arrested in Katong Shopping Centre robbery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

14-year-old among two suspects arrested in Katong Shopping Centre robbery

14-year-old among two suspects arrested in Katong Shopping Centre robbery

A lighter shaped as a gun was used in the suspected case of robbery on Oct 14, 2022. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Shevaun Teo
17 Oct 2022 12:41PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 12:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old male and a 36-year-old man have been arrested for an alleged robbery at Katong Shopping Centre.

The police were alerted to the incident at a shop in the mall at 9.55pm last Friday (Oct 14).

The male teenager and man allegedly entered the unit and threatened a male victim with a gun-shaped lighter, said police in a news release on Monday. 

The duo are accused of restraining the victim and stealing S$900 cash from him. 

They fled after the victim shouted for help, but the gun-shaped lighter was left behind at the scene.

No one was hurt during the incident, said the police, which added that the pair were arrested within 24 hours. 

Cash was recovered from them and seized as case exhibits.

Further investigations revealed that they were also involved in a case of theft in dwelling at Sims Place on Oct 15 at about 12.30am - less than three hours after the alleged robbery at Katong Shopping Centre.

A 40-year-old female victim allegedly lost two watches, a necklace and a bag.

In relation to this case, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for dishonestly receiving stolen property.

A necklace was recovered from her and seized as case exhibit. The police said investigations are ongoing.

The teenager and the man will be charged in court on Monday with robbery.

Those found guilty of committing robbery after 7pm and before 7am may be jailed between three and 14 years, and face at least 12 strokes of the cane. 

If convicted of theft in dwelling, offenders face imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine. 

The offence of dishonestly receiving stolen property carries an imprisonment term of five years, a fine or both.

Source: CNA/st(gr)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.