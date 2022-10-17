14-year-old among two suspects arrested in Katong Shopping Centre robbery

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old male and a 36-year-old man have been arrested for an alleged robbery at Katong Shopping Centre.

The police were alerted to the incident at a shop in the mall at 9.55pm last Friday (Oct 14).

The male teenager and man allegedly entered the unit and threatened a male victim with a gun-shaped lighter, said police in a news release on Monday.

The duo are accused of restraining the victim and stealing S$900 cash from him.

They fled after the victim shouted for help, but the gun-shaped lighter was left behind at the scene.

No one was hurt during the incident, said the police, which added that the pair were arrested within 24 hours.

Cash was recovered from them and seized as case exhibits.

Further investigations revealed that they were also involved in a case of theft in dwelling at Sims Place on Oct 15 at about 12.30am - less than three hours after the alleged robbery at Katong Shopping Centre.

A 40-year-old female victim allegedly lost two watches, a necklace and a bag.

In relation to this case, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for dishonestly receiving stolen property.

A necklace was recovered from her and seized as case exhibit. The police said investigations are ongoing.

The teenager and the man will be charged in court on Monday with robbery.

Those found guilty of committing robbery after 7pm and before 7am may be jailed between three and 14 years, and face at least 12 strokes of the cane.

If convicted of theft in dwelling, offenders face imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine.

The offence of dishonestly receiving stolen property carries an imprisonment term of five years, a fine or both.