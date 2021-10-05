15 former SAF officers holding senior leadership roles in public service: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: There are 15 former Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officers holding senior leadership positions in the public service as of Sep 24 this year, said Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing on Monday (Oct 4).

These roles include permanent secretaries, deputy secretaries and chief executives, said Mr Chan, adding that the 15 former SAF officers form about 10 per cent of these appointments.

“Looking at the figures another way, of the SAF personnel holding the rank of Colonel or ME7 (Military Expert 7) and above who retired between 2010 and now, about 7 per cent went on to assume senior public service appointments,” he added.

Mr Chan said this in a written answer to a parliamentary question filed by MP Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied), who asked how many retired SAF officers with the rank of Colonel or ME7 and above have held senior positions in public sector organisations.

He had also asked how the Public Service Division (PSD) determines which officers have “sufficient competencies to lead these organisations despite not having had civilian work experience”.

He also wanted to know whether PSD required these officers to spend "several years" building up sectoral knowledge and skills before taking the helm.

Mr Chan said that the public service adopts the principle of finding the “best available person for the job” in recruiting for senior appointments.

He added that agencies "typically consider" internal candidates, the wider public service that includes the uniformed services, and "where relevant", the private sector.

For former uniformed service officers, agencies will take “a considered view” of the officer’s career experience and competencies, together with other candidates, before deciding on the best person for the senior role, said Mr Chan, who is also Education Minister.