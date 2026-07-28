15-month wait-out period for private property owners to buy HDB resale flats removed: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: The 15-month wait-out period for people who sell their private properties to buy Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale flats will be removed with immediate effect, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat announced on Tuesday (Jul 28).

Speaking at the 11th Singapore Economic Review Conference, Mr Chee said that authorities recognised that with the 15-month wait-out period, households with genuine housing needs faced inconveniences and disruption to their plans plans to switch from private property to resale flats.

“As market conditions have improved, we have assessed that the 15-month wait-out period has met its purpose and will be removed with immediate effect,” he said.

The removal of the wait-out period means private residential property owners and former owners of such properties can buy a non-subsidised HDB resale flat without an HDB housing loan, said the Ministry of National Development (MND).

The HDB resale market has shown signs of stabilisation. HDB resale prices have declined for two consecutive quarters since the start of the year – the resale price index fell 0.1 per cent in the first quarter, and 0.3 per cent in the second quarter.

This follows five consecutive quarters of slower or no price growth from the last quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2025.

"This is further supported by a larger number of new flats completing their minimum occupation period (MOP) and entering the resale market over the next few years. The government has therefore assessed that the 15-month wait-out period can now be removed," said MND.