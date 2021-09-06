Logo
15 people investigated for gathering at a Serangoon Garden pub, breaching COVID-19 rules
A Singapore Police Force car. (File photo: Hanidah Amin)

06 Sep 2021 11:35AM (Updated: 06 Sep 2021 11:37AM)
SINGAPORE: Fifteen people aged 21 to 30 are being investigated for allegedly breaching safe distancing measures in June last year by gathering at a pub along Serangoon Garden Way. 

Thirteen of them will be charged on Monday (Sep 6), while two remain under investigation, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Monday. 

The police said they received a report at about 2.25am on Jun 23, 2020 about "people entering and exiting" a pub along Serangoon Garden Way. 

Officers arrived to find 15 people gathered there, SPF said. 

The pub, which was not named in the news release, was closed at the time and was being used "for a private gathering" the police added. 

Social gatherings of more than five people outside of the home, in a non-work setting, are not allowed, SPF said pointing to Singapore's COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020. 

The offence carries a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both, the police said. 

Source: CNA/vc(rw)

